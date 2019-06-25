Gov't to Seek Measures for Shorter Workweek at Small Firms

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the government will come up with measures so that the shorter workweek rule will also apply to smaller firms from next year.Meeting with corporate officials at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the minister said the government will strengthen efforts to adhere to and pass on opinions voiced by companies regarding the 52-hour workweek introduced last year.He also promised efforts to have next year's minimum wage determined at a reasonable level.Noting the shorter workweek is set to apply to smaller firms with 50 to 299 employees, Hong said complementary or response measures will be explored based on the findings of a survey on the situation at the small firms.The meeting on Thursday was designed to brief the corporate sector on the government's economic policy direction for second half of this year, seek its cooperation and also listen to any suggestions or difficulties from the industry.The 52-hour workweek went into effect for companies with more than 300 workers in July 2018.