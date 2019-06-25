International Korean Language Educators to Gather Next Week in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean language instructors and administrators from around the world will gather in Seoul next week to discuss how to teach the language and measures to spread its popularity.The Education Foundation for Koreans Abroad announced a plan on Thursday to hold the 2019 International Conference of Korean Educators Abroad from Monday to Friday next week.Around 130 people from 38 countries will attend lectures, talk shows, and explanation sessions regarding the South Korean government’s policies to help disseminate the Korean language overseas.Participating administrators will also visit several domestic institutes to experience and learn related administration.The foundation said more than one-thousand-400 primary and secondary schools in 28 countries were holding regular Korean-language classes as of last year.It expects the number to rise further thanks to exchanges made through the upcoming conference.