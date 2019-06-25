PM Lee Calls for Nationwide Efforts to Enhance Gender Equality

South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has called for nationwide participation and efforts to address the country’s gender equality issues.Speaking at an event to mark gender equality week in Seoul on Thursday, Lee said the provisional government’s constitutional proclamation to create an equal society for men and women remains unfulfilled a century later.He particularly cited discriminatory practices and policies against women in terms of wages and career advancement in the workplace.He laid out the administration’s efforts to raise women’s participation and said 30 percent of the Cabinet and 40 percent of the members of state commissions and committees are women.However, the prime minister said the country still has a long way to go to break the glass ceiling and called on the private sector and the government to put their heads together to resolve the issue.