SoftBank Chief Meets S. Korean Biz Leaders, President Amid Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairperson of the Japanese IT conglomerate SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, met with South Korean conglomerate heads in Seoul on Thursday, the day Japan's export curbs on South Korea went into effect.The business leaders reportedly exchanged opinions on pending issues in the global IT industry, including mutual investment and cooperation in artificial intelligence and 5G networking.The participants are also said to have held discussions on escalating tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over Japan's restriction of exports of three high-tech materials that are crucial for producing semiconductors and display panels.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairperson Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Senior Vice Chairperson Chung Eui-sun, LG Group Chairperson Koo Kwang-mo, NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin and Naver Global Investment Officer Lee Hae-jin attended the meeting, which lasted for two hours and 30 minutes.Son also met with President Moon Jae-in for about 90 minutes on Thursday at the presidential office.The Japanese business leader reportedly shared his belief that South Korea should invest aggressively into the artificial intelligence sector.