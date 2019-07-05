Abe: 'The Ball is in S. Korea's Court Now'

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid growing tensions over Japan's export curbs on South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that "the ball is in South Korea’s court now" in relation to the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.Appearing on Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Abe urged South Korea to act in accordance with international law.Abe said that although issues and problems may arise between neighboring countries, Seoul and Tokyo put an end to their issues under a 1965 accord.He said that if the two countries don't abide by the agreement, they cannot protect global peace and security.On Wednesday, Abe argued that his government's export restrictions on semiconductor materials to Seoul conform to World Trade Organization rules and do not breach free trade principles.Japan's export curbs are seen as a retaliation against South Korean court rulings in favor of Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II.