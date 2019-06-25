Strike to Force 1,500 Schools to Suspend Lunch Meals Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Non-regular workers in the public sector continued a three-day walkout on Friday, disrupting meal and child care services at schools around the country.According to the Education Ministry, about 15-hundred schools will suspend lunch services on Friday, the last day of the walkout. This is down from over two thousand on Wednesday and one-thousand-770 on Thursday.One thousand schools will provide students with bread and milk or other substitutions instead of standard lunches, and about 300 schools have asked students to bring their own food.About 13-thousand-200 non-regular school workers are expected to participate in the strike on Friday, down from about 17-thousand-300 the previous day.About one percent of Korea’s six-thousand or so public elementary schools will be forced to suspend after-school child care programs on Friday.