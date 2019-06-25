Report: Japanese-funded Sexual Slavery Foundation Officially Dissolved

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese media outlet reported on Friday that a Japanese-funded foundation on wartime sexual slavery has been officially dissolved.The Reconciliation and Healing Foundation was created in July 2016 to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery during World War II.The entity was the result of a 2015 accord reached between the Park Geun-hye administration and Japan's Shinzo Abe government.Japan provided one billion yen, or about nine million U.S. dollars, for the nonprofit organization.Seoul decided to close the foundation last November after concluding that it could not provide fundamental solutions to the sexual slavery issue.Quoting a foundation official, Japan’s Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Friday that the dissolution registration was applied for on June 17th and that the foundation was notified Wednesday that the paperwork had been completed.