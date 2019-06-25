Samsung Electronics' Q2 Operating Profit Down 56%

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that its operating earnings likely fell 56 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.The South Korean tech giant said in its public filing that its operating profit was estimated at six-and-a-half trillion won in the April-June period, a 56-point-three percent drop compared to the same period last year.However, the figure would mark a four-point-three percent increase over the previous quarter and beats market expectations of six-point-06 trillion won.The firm's overall sales, meanwhile, are expected to have dropped four-point-two percent on-year to 56 trillion won over the three-month period.