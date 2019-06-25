Bribery Trial to Begin for Former Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui will face trial Friday over charges he received cash and sexual favors from a real estate developer in exchange for special favors.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing at 10:30 a.m.The former vice minister is accused of receiving bribes worth about 130 million won and sexual services from a construction contractor named Yoon Jung-cheon between 2007 and 2008.Kim is alleged to have received 39 million won in bribes from another businessperson as well.The prosecution concluded that Kim received sexual services arranged for him by Yoon on multiple occasions between 2006 and 2007, recognizing this as bribery.Yoon allegedly arranged sex parties with prostitutes for Kim and other ranking officials at his vacation residence in Wonju, Gangwon Province. His trial will begin at the same court on Tuesday.