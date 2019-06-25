S. Korea Launches Public-Private Council to Discuss Diplomatic Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched a joint council with members of the general public to discuss diplomatic strategy on complex issues, including Japan's trade restrictions and disputes between the U.S. and China.Presiding over the council's inaugural meeting on Friday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the international situation is rapidly changing and various issues are becoming more complex.She added that the future remains uncertain in areas such as trade, technology, diplomacy and security.Stressing active efforts to expand the country's diplomatic toolkit, the minister vowed to deal with diverse pending issues like Washington-Beijing and Seoul-Tokyo relations.Participants at the meeting included senior officials from the presidential office and ministries on foreign affairs, science, finance and defense, as well as academics and heads of private institutes.A primary focus of the gathering was to discuss possible response measures to Tokyo's export curbs on Seoul, which took effect Thursday.