S. Korean Ambassador to Japan Concerned Over Negative Impacts of Export Controls

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador to Japan, Nam Gwan-pyo, reportedly said that deteriorating relations between the two countries and Tokyo's export restrictions to Seoul will be detrimental to both economies.According to the Tokyo Shimbun daily on Friday, Nam made the remarks while meeting the paper's CEO Suganuma Kengo the previous day.The ambassador said that many South Koreans want a quick and smooth resolution to Japan’s export controls on three key high-tech materials instituted from Thursday.Regarding South Korean Supreme Court rulings in favor of colonial-era forced labor victims -- the ostensible trigger for the export controls -- Nam stressed that the private suits were filed by individual victims and is outside the jurisdiction of the government.The ambassador encouraged the plaintiffs and the defendants in the cases to discuss the matter.Meanwhile, Nam also said that he would continue efforts to arrange a summit between Seoul and Tokyo.He added that the two countries remain close, with lots of people visiting Tokyo's Shin Okubo district, known as the city’s Koreatown.