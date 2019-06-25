Minor Opposition Party Urges President To Freeze Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party floor leader Oh Shin-hwan said that President Moon Jae-in should freeze the minimum wage rate for next year.Speaking at the National Assembly on Friday, Oh said that the country should stop steep minimum wage hikes as they are leading to economic shock.South Korea's minimum wage has increased by 29-point-one percent since President Moon took office in 2017, and now stands at eight-thousand-350 won.The president had earlier vowed to set the minimum wage at ten-thousand won per hour as part of his income-led growth strategy, a target supported by labor but opposed by many business owners.Oh claimed that the strategy has in fact resulted in low-growth and economic polarization.He said that small and medium-sized firms will face "total collapse" if the government is swayed by labor sector demands.Regarding the pending supplementary budget bill, Oh said the government is contradicting itself when it says that quick passage of the budget is essential after having claimed that the economy is on the right track.