First Heat Wave Warning of the Year Issued Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The year’s first heat wave warning was issued on Friday in Seoul as well as areas in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the warning at 10 a.m. as it assessed that daytime highs were likely to stay at or above 35 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days. The agency updated its notice at 4 p.m., extending the heat warning to include other cities like Sejong, Gwangju, Daejeon and parts of the Chungcheong provinces while noting that actual peak temperatures may fall below the 35 degree threshold.A lesser heat wave advisory was issued for western regions and inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and parts of the Jeolla provinces, with daytime highs forecast to stay at or above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer.The weather agency forecast that sizzling temperatures will continue through early next week as seasonal rains have yet to hit full swing on the peninsula.It also projected that Saturday will see sunny skies then sporadic showers later in the evening in eastern coastal areas.Temperatures will remain hot on Saturday with the mercury forecast to reach 35 degrees in Seoul and parts of Gangwon Province, 33 degrees in Gwangju and 30 degrees in the city of Daegu.