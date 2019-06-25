Concerns Mount as Seoul, Tokyo Lock Horns Over Trade Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Concerns are mounting over the possible negative impacts of Japan's new trade rules targeting South Korea. The two countries continue to lock horns over the Abe administration's apparent economic retaliation against Korean court rulings on wartime forced labor cases.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Appearing on Japan's state broadcaster NHK on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged South Korea to act "in accordance with international law" regarding the compensation of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.[Sound bite: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (July 4) (Japanese)]"South Korea and Japan have settled colonial-era issues under the 1965 bilateral accord. It is regretful that Seoul hasn't abided by the agreement."Abe said that the ball is now in South Korea's court, a likely reference to Seoul's choice not to interfere with South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced wartime labor.Earlier this week, Tokyo tightened trade restrictions on Seoul, saying bilateral relations had been "severely damaged" over the wartime labor issue.Abe, who claims the new export curbs do not violate World Trade Organization(WTO) rules, has in essence acknowledged they are retaliatory in nature.South Korea's presidential office, which had previously remained low-key on the forced labor ruling, came out strongly against Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions on Thursday, saying they represent a clear breach of WTO standards as well as international law.Standing members of the National Security Council decided not only to take the case to the WTO, but to also actively utilize diplomatic channels in an effort to make Japan retract the restrictions.At a meeting with executives from a Japanese daily, South Korean ambassador to Tokyo Nam Gwan-pyo highlighted the need to resume summit talks between the two countries, warning the trade measures could have negative impacts on both their economies.A senior presidential official told reporters on Friday that Seoul is actively engaging in consultations with local firms affected by the restrictions to seek ways to mitigate damages and resolve related issues.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.