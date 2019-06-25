Thai Nat'l Park Requests Probe into S. Korean TV Crew for Consuming Endangered Clams

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials of a Thai national park have reportedly requested police to investigate a crew of a South Korean broadcaster for consuming giant clams that are endangered species.According to the Bangkok Post on Friday, the chief of Hat Chao Mai National Park and the supervisor of Koh Kradan in southern Thailand made the request to Kantang police the previous day after pictures spread on social media of the cast of the SBS program “Law of the Jungle” catching and eating the clams.The report noted that giant clams are protected as endangered species and people who catch them could face fines of up to 20-thousand baht, a prison sentence of up to five years or both penalties.The crew of the show issued an apology on Friday, saying it is sorry for filming the program without fully studying local regulations regarding the giant clams and vowed to be more aware of their actions in the future.