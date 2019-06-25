Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.09%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained one-point-86 points, or point-09 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-110-point-59.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose two-point-90 points, or point-42 percent, to close at 694-point-17.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-170-point-four won.