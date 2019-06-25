Moon Promises Further State Efforts to Foster Social Enterprises

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has promised to expand support for social enterprises.Moon on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Social Economy Expo in Daejeon city and met with representatives of businesses designated as social enterprises when taking their focus on social values and public interest in to account.In an opening speech, Moon said the government will help further activate the social economy so the public can feel its impact in everyday life.The president said Seoul would pursue such efforts through cooperation with local governments and the private sector.As part of efforts to enhance infrastructure for the social economy, Moon promised to increase financial support for social enterprises this year by 67 percent from last year to 323 billion won.Social enterprises will also be given preferential considerations in bidding for procurement of goods and services at government organizations and assisted in signing similar deals with public companies.Fostering social enterprises has been one of the Moon administration’s key domestic policy priorities.According to the presidential office, there were nearly 25-thousand social enterprises employing some 255-thousand people nationwide as of the end of last year.The office said over 60 percent of these employees belong to socially vulnerable or underprivileged demographics.