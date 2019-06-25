Australian Released from N. Korea Says Happy to Reunite with His Wife

Photo : KBS News

The Australian student released from North Korea says he is happy to be back with his wife in Japan.Twenty-nine-year-old Alek Sigley arrived in Beijing on Thursday and later boarded a flight to Tokyo but he remained silent on how he ended up being detained in the North.According to Western news outlets, a media statement in his name was circulated Friday saying that he would not be giving any interviews.He simply said he is very happy to be back with his wife, Yuka, and to have spoken with his family in Perth to reassure them he's well.Sigley added he just wants everyone to know that he is okay and to publicly thank everyone who worked to ensure his safety and well-being.He said he now intends to return to normal life and would not be making any further comment at this time or in the future.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in parliament Thursday that Sigley had been released from detention in North Korea and that he was safe and well.