N. Korea Urges Implementation of Summit Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media have called for the implementation of inter-Korean agreements without unleashing direct criticism of the South Korean government.In an editorial on Friday, the propaganda website Uriminzokkiri argued that it does not make sense to draw in outside forces when the Koreas are more than able to resolves issues themselves.It reiterated the call to thoroughly implement inter-Korean summit agreements in order to improve cross-border relations.The article voiced opposition to allowing the interference of external forces in Korea's domestic matters.Pyongyang appears to have toned down its rhetoric against Seoul since the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean demilitarized zone on June 30th.