PM Lee Assesses S. Korea-US Alliance's Roles for Peace, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said he appreciates the peacekeeping roles of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and expects its continuous contribution to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking at the fifth South Korea-U.S. alliance forum in Seoul on Friday, the prime minister said the alliance will remain "a great alliance," even while the two Koreas and the U.S. are changing the history of the divided peninsula.Noting that Seoul and Washington are closely cooperating to achieve the joint goal of the North's denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula, Lee ensured that the alliance’s basic roles will not change despite situational changes in the region.During the forum, Lee, who served as a Korean Augmentation to the United States Army(KATUSA) soldier at the Eighth U.S. Army in Seoul between 1974 and 1976, received an honorary membership from the Korea Defense Veterans Association.