Moon Mulls Meeting Local CEOs over Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is considering meeting with the leaders of local conglomerates next week to discuss major pending business issues, possibly including Japan’s trade restrictions.A key official of Cheong Wa Dae told reporters on Friday that they are looking to hear from local companies regarding Japan's latest move and explore solutions together. Arranging a meeting between the president and corporate leaders is known to be one such effort.The meeting will likely be held on Wednesday, but the presidential office says the schedule has not been set.Moon may also discuss the issue when he presides over a meeting with his senior and junior secretaries on Monday.Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Sang-jo said that he is also pushing for a meeting with the leaders of the country's top five companies.