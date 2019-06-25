Dozens of S. Korean Films to Be Screened in Brussels

More than 30 South Korean films will be screened at Belgium’s annual film festival set to kick off next week.Korean Cultural Center Brussels announced on Friday that L’Heure D’ete, or The Summer Hour, has chosen South Korean films as the theme of its forthcoming edition to mark the 100th anniversary of the Korean Cinema.A total of 32 South Korean films will be screened from Tuesday through August 11th, including Kim Jee-woon’s “The Good, The Bad, The Weird” and “A Tale of Two Sisters” and Lee Chang-dong’s “Poetry” and “Burning.”Park Chan-wook’s “Old Boy” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Memories of Murder” and “Snowpiercer” are also among the entries to be screened at various indoor and outdoor venues in Brussels, including Place Poelaert and Cinéma Galeries.The center also said it plans to help organize another South Korean film festival in Brussels in October.Meanwhile, a K-pop academy center opened this week in the European city to teach local youth K-pop songs and dance move as well as traditional Korean culture. It will run through August third.