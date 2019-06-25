Tap Water Quality Fully Recovered in Some Incheon Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The Environment Ministry has declared that the tap water quality in certain areas of Incheon are now at pre-crisis level and safe to drink.The task force under the ministry announced on Friday that safe tap water had been recovered in Cheongna-dong and Geomam-dong in the city's Seo District. It explained that sampling in 36 venues in the affected areas met all criteria, including murkiness and absence of impurities, such as manganese and iron.The task force, however, cautioned some households in the area may still feel dissatisfied with water quality, depending on the conditions of filters at home and other factors.This is the first time the government has officially declared full recovery of tap water quality in some Incheon areas since late May, when a water contamination crisis hit around 10-thousand households and many schools in the airport city. Final reviews in other affected regions in the city are scheduled to follow.