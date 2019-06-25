Ex-Top Court Administrator Calls for Change of Judge in Power Abuse Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A former head of the National Court Administration(NCA) indicted of power abuse has appealed the court’s dismissal of his request to change the judge deliberating on his case.Legal representatives for former NCA director Im Jong-heon submitted the appeal on Friday to the Seoul Central District Court.The Seoul High Court will review the request Im filed regarding the fairness of his trial, in which he claimed the judge, Yun Jong-seop, was bent on punishing him.Im is on trial in connection with alleged judiciary power abuse schemes carried out under the former Park Geun-hye administration, which are suspected to have been orchestrated by Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.