Prosecutor-General Nominee: Adjusting Investigative Power is Assembly's Right

Photo : KBS News

The nominee tapped to head the prosecution says the final decision on adjusting investigative power belongs to the public and the National Assembly.Yoon Seok-yeol submitted the written response regarding the thorny issue of investigation rights between the police and the prosecution to the Assembly on Friday, ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for Monday.He said there can be no trial and error in the criminal justice system as it directly relates to the public's rights and interests.On the issue of setting up a separate body to investigate crimes committed by ranking public officials, the prosecutor-general nominee called for institutional reform and stressed that the overall capacity to deal with corruption and irregularities must not be weakened.