Another Body Found Following Tourist Boat Sinking on Danube

Photo : KBS News

A body was found Friday, some 66 kilometers away from the site where a tourist boat sank on the Danube River in Hungary in late May.According to the South Korean government's rapid response team handling the deadly boat accident a joint search team of the two countries recovered the body and is trying to confirm whether it is one of the two remaining missing South Korean victims.Seven were rescued out of the 33 Korean tourists on board the sightseeing boat which sank after colliding with a larger cruise ship.Twenty-four other Koreans died along with the two Hungarian crew members. If the newly found body is confirmed as a South Korean passenger, one victim will remain unaccounted for.