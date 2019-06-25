PM Gathers Ministers Ahead of Parliament Inquiries

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has met with key ministers and discussed pending issues in preparation for the parliament's inquiry of government offices.An official from the prime minister's office said on Saturday that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo are among the attendees of the closed-door meeting.The meeting likely discussed how the government will respond to questions that concern Japan's latest export restrictions against South Korea.The meeting is also known to have covered different areas of diplomacy and security, economy and social issues.The National Assembly's inquiries into state agencies is scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Thursday.