Film Council: Tuesday Release of 'Spider-Man' is Regrettable

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Film Council has criticized the Tuesday release of the latest Marvel film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" at local theaters.The council's fair environment coordination center issued a statement Friday and said the Tuesday release goes against the industry norm and commercial ethics.It said that films are only allowed to open on days other than Wednesday and Thursday in exceptional cases, adding the Tuesday release deprived other films of the minimal screening opportunity they should be guaranteed.The Producers Guild of Korea also criticized Spider-Man's early release as bending the rule.Meanwhile, Sony Pictures, the movie's distribution agency, refuted the claims saying it was released at the same time in Korea as North America and cited precedents when Korean films such as "Believer" and "The Outlaws" had also opened in theaters on a Tuesday.