Gov't Checking Other Sectors Vulnerable to Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has stepped up preparations to deal with Japan’s possible expansion of its retaliatory export restrictions to sectors other than the semiconductor industry.An official of Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Saturday that the government has drafted a list of 100 industrial products that could be targeted.The government is known to have contacted some chemical firms, automakers and electronics manufacturers in recent days to get an understanding of their reliance on Japanese imports and possible alternatives.The chemical materials sector is under particular examination due to the low percentage of domestic production.