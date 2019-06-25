Moon Considering Meeting Conglomerate Heads Next Week

Photo : KBS News

The top office said Friday that President Moon Jae-in is considering meeting with the heads of the nation's major conglomerates some time next week.The presidential office said it could be around Wednesday but the date is not yet fixed.Participants will likely include the chiefs of the top 30 conglomerate groups.The office said the meeting with the corporate leaders had been scheduled for some time but was adjusted because of Japan's export restrictions.A senior top office official said the government seeks to listen to opinions regarding response measures in order to explore solutions to the restrictions.