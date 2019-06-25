Sweltering Heat Peaks on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures have risen to around 35 degrees Celsius nationwide with the sweltering heat wave at its peak.The mercury in Seoul on Saturday was higher than a day earlier when it reached 35 degrees, the highest for early July in 54 years.Heat wave warnings have been issued for the second day in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and western Gangwon Province.Heat wave advisories have been strengthened to warnings as of Saturday morning in Daejeon, Sejong and Gwangju cities and most parts of Chungcheong Province.Advisories are in effect nationwide with the exception of regions in southern Gyeongsang Province.A warning is issued when afternoon highs of 35 degrees or higher continue for at least two days. If it's 33 degrees or higher, a heat advisory is issued.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the temperatures are predicted to drop from Sunday but the heat waves will continue until early next week.