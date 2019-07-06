Politics Parties Clash Over Confirmation Hearing Panel

Rival parties are clashing over the panel for the confirmation hearing for prosecutor-general nominee Yoon Seok-yeol scheduled on Monday.



The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) floor spokesman Park Chan-dae said in a briefing Saturday said all six members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) sitting on the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee are under prosecution investigation.



He called on the LKP to make the decision to fully replace its hearing participants.



Park noted the six lawmakers including committee chairman Yeo Sang-kyoo had complaints filed against them for violating the National Assembly Act and interfering with the execution of official duties during the fast-tracking of key reform bills in April.



The charges were brought by the Assembly Secretariat, the DP and the minor opposition Justice Party.



Floor spokeswoman for the LKP Kim Hyun-ah issued a statement saying that the ruling party does not have the right to make such remarks after it bypassed the main opposition and fast-tracked bills on election reform, thereby destroying parliamentary democracy.



Kim also noted that DP lawmakers have also been accused of charges relating to the fast-tracking of bills.