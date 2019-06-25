One Remains Missing as Another S. Korean Victim Identified in Hungary Boat Sinking

Photo : KBS News

A body recovered from the Danube River in Hungary on Friday has been confirmed to be that of a South Korean missing from the deadly sinking of a tour boat in May.According to a South Korean response team on Saturday, the body, retrieved 66 kilometers downstream from the accident site, was confirmed to belong to a South Korean woman in her 60s who was aboard the boat.The team said Hungarian police confirmed her identity based on her dental records and a list of belongings provided by Korean authorities.The latest recovery and confirmation of the body brings the total number of Koreans confirmed dead in the May 29 sinking to 25, with one still missing.The joint South Korean and Hungarian rescue team plans to continue the search for the one missing victim.The sightseeing boat Hableany, carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members, sank after it collided with a larger cruise ship on May 29. Seven Korean passengers were rescued right after the accident, while the two Hungarian crew members also drowned.