US Nuke Envoy to Visit Europe to Discuss N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

United States Special Representative on North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Europe this week to meet with European officials and his South Korean counterpart to discuss North Korea's denuclearization.The U.S. State Department said in a statement on Saturday that Biegun will visit Brussels on Monday and Tuesday and Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday for meetings with European officials and Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.The statement said the meetings aim "to advance our shared efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."Biegun's trip comes after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks between the two countries when they held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.