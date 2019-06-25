Far-right Party Puts up Protest Tents in Gwanghwamun Square Again

Photo : YONHAP News

A minor far-right party set up tents in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite the city government's warning against what it called an illegal protest.The Our Republican Party, formerly the Korean Patriots Party, placed four protest tents in Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday afternoon to press for a special probe into the deaths of protesters during rallies against the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.The city government said it ordered the party to voluntarily remove the tents by 6 p.m. Sunday, adding city officials will have the tents taken away unless the party follows the removal order.The party set up the tents at the square eight days after it voluntarily relocated the tents to Cheonggye Plaza ahead of United States President Donald Trump's trip to South Korea.