College Entrance Exam to be Held November 14th

Photo : YONHAP News

This year's college entrance exams will be held on November14th.The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation on Sunday announced its plans for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for the academic year 2020.The institute said that about 70 percent of the CSAT questions will be based on lectures and books from the Education Broadcasting System.It added that like last year, English and Korean history, which is a mandatory subject, will be scored on the absolute grading scales.The application period for the test starts from August 22 for 16 days, and the test results will be sent to the test takers by December fourth.