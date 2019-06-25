Menu Content

Samsung Vice Chief Visits Japan Days After Tokyo Curbs Exports

Write: 2019-07-08 08:19:35Update: 2019-07-08 09:36:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong traveled to Japan on Sunday, apparently to meet with Japanese business leaders to discuss Tokyo's export curbs on high-tech materials.

Lee arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport at around 9 p.m. local time.

He did not respond to reporters at the scene, including requests to confirm whether he had attended a meeting held earlier on Sunday between Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Sang-jo and Korean business leaders.

Lee will reportedly meet with Japanese industry officials during his stay. 

Last Thursday, Japan tightened key high-tech material exports to South Korea amid a widening dispute over legal cases involving colonial-era forced labor.
