Abe Appears to Link Japanese Export Curbs to N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has hinted that South Korea's apparent non-fulfillment of sanctions against North Korea is one of the reasons for Japan's recent exports curbs.Appearing on Japan's BS Fuji TV on Sunday, Abe argued that Seoul is not fulfilling its international commitments regarding the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor, and thus it's “natural to presume” South Korea would not properly enforce sanctions against the North.Abe's remarks echo earlier statements made by close aide Koichi Hagiuda, a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and deputy chief cabinet secretary.Hagiuda claimed on Friday that the whereabouts of Japanese chemicals exported to South Korea are unknown, raising the possibility that such materials may make their way to North Korea and be used for military purposes.Last week, Japan said it was imposing export curbs on South Korea due to a breakdown in bilateral trust and "inappropriate cases" in connection with export controls.Abe's remarks on Sunday appear to indicate that the inappropriate cases as interpreted by Japan relate to Seoul’s alleged non-fulfillment of sanctions against North Korea.