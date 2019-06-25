National Assembly to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Prosecutor General Nominee

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly legislation and judiciary committee is set to hold on Monday a confirmation hearing for prosecutor general nominee Yoon Seok-youl.The hearing is expected by many to be contentious, as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will likely grill Yoon on ethical issues, such as his alleged intervention in a fraud case involving a family member and a 2013 bribery case involving a former National Tax Service(NTS) official.Four of the five witnesses requested by the judiciary committee are linked to the bribery case involving Yoon Woo-jin, ex-chief of an NTS Seoul district office and brother of sitting Deputy Minister for Criminal Affairs Yoon Dae-jin.Yoon Dae-jin and nominee Yoon Seok-youl are known to have a close relationship.The ruling party is likely to counter the opposition’s claims by arguing that LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn obstructed an investigation team led by Yoon probing the National Intelligence Service(NIS) in 2013.Yoon was investigating an illicit online campaign by the spy agency to influence the country’s 2012 presidential election in favor of then presidential candidate Park Geun-hye.In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a four-year prison sentence for former NIS head Won Sei-hoon for his role in the cyber operation.