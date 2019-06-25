S. Korea Ranks 12th in GDP Rankings for 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea maintained its position at 12th in the World Bank’s most recent gross domestic product(GDP) country rankings.According to data released Sunday, the country posted one-point-619 trillion U.S. dollars in terms of nominal GDP in 2018, the 12th-largest among 205 countries surveyed.South Korea ranked 14th in the World Bank’s GDP rankings from 2009 to 2013 and climbed to 13th in 2014 and eleventh in 2015 and 2016 before it fell to 12th in 2017.The United States retained the top spot with 20-point-494 trillion dollars in GDP, followed by China, Japan and Germany.South Korea moved up one spot in the per capita gross national income ranking, coming in 30th with 30-thousand-600 dollars.Switzerland ranked first with 83-thousand-580 dollars, followed by Norway and the self-governing Isle of Man in the British Isles.