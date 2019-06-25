Thai Police Launch Probe into S. Korean Actress for Hunting Giant Clams

Photo : YONHAP News

Thai police have launched an investigation into allegations that South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum caught and ate endangered giant clams as a reality TV stunt.Hat Chao Mai National Park chief Narong Kongeiad reportedly brought the charges against Lee after she was filmed catching and eating the clams on an episode of the SBS survival show “The Law of the Jungle” which aired June 30th.An official at the South Korean Embassy in Thailand confirmed on Sunday that local police have launched a probe into the case.The official said authorities will investigate a local company that coordinated with the Korean reality show’s production team and may consider summoning Lee and others for questioning.According to local reports, giant clams are protected in Thailand as endangered species and those who catch them can face fines of up to one-thousand-300 dollars and up to five years in prison.The crew of the show issued an apology on Friday, saying it is deeply sorry for filming the program without a full understanding of local wildlife regulations.