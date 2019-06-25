S. Korean Military to Deploy Additional Patrol Resources to Enhance Sea Border Security

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military plans to deploy additional maritime security resources after a North Korean fishing boat evaded detection last month and reached the South Korean shore.According to a recent Defense Ministry report to the parliamentary defense committee revealed on Sunday, an additional naval vessel will be deployed to waters near the de facto inter-Korean maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line.The number of patrol flights by aircraft and drones will also be increased to help enhance maritime patrols.The military will also deploy additional coastal surveillance equipment, including radars and thermal observation devices.