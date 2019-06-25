190 Holes Found at Containment Buildings of Two Hanbit Reactors

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 200 holes have been found in the containment buildings of two nuclear reactors at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in southwestern Korea.According to the state-run power company Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power on Sunday, 94 openings were found in the steel structure and concrete of the containment building at Hanbit reactor number three in Yeonggwang county, some 300 kilometers southwest of Seoul.The inspectors found 96 openings at the number four reactor as well, including a hole as deep as 90 centimeters.Holes at the number four reactor were first spotted in May 2017, prompting the subsequent inspection into number three.The containment building is supposed to be an airtight steel structure enclosing the reactor that helps contain radiation in the event of a nuclear accident.Following news of the openings, a Hanbit official said there are no safety problems associated with the buildings' structure and that the company soon carry out reinforcement work.