Police Arrest S. Korean Man Who Beat Vietnamese Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police arrested a man who beat his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their two-year-old son after a court issued a warrant on Monday.Police in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, had sought a warrant for the 36-year-old man, surnamed Kim, for aggravated battery and violation of the child welfare act.The man allegedly beat his 30-year-old wife, a marriage migrant from Vietnam, for three hours from 9 p.m. on Thursday at their home in Yeongam.Police sent the victim and her son to a women’s shelter and will discuss support measures with related organizations.The incident first came to light after video footage of the assault was widely circulated online.