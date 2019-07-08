Finance Minister Says Japan Must Scrap Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has called on Japan to scrap its trade restrictions on South Korea, saying the measures could also negatively impact other countries, including Japan.Hong made the remarks on Monday while chairing an economy-related ministers’ meeting.The minister stressed that Japan’s restrictions on tech sector materials to South Korea go against World Trade Organization(WTO) regulations.Hong vowed to handle the latest incident in line with WTO rules and pledged to seek multilateral and active response measures through close communication and cooperation with South Korean industries and the international community.In particular, Hong said the government will focus on supporting domestic companies and will seek to minimize any damages they might face.Hong said the government will also work to address global uncertainties, including the U.S.-China trade dispute and the U.K.'s pending divorce from the European Union.