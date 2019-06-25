Prosecutor General Nominee Says Prosecution Must Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor general nominee Yoon Seok-youl has vowed to drastically overhaul the prosecution’s organization, system and culture.Speaking at his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, Yoon said he takes criticism that the prosecution shrinks away when confronted with power and has demonstrated a lack of discipline very seriously.The nominee hinted, however, that he’s not fully supportive of proposed prosecutorial reforms that would extend the scope of investigative authority granted to police.He argued that as the criminal justice system is directly related to the fundamental rights of the people, it cannot afford to experiment.Yoon said the criminal justice system must not allow any blind spots to emerge as it works to protect the public and root out corruption.He added that that prosecutors are not rule makers, and instead should faithfully execute established rules and procedures.