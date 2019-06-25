Parties Expected to Clash During 3-Day Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties are expected to clash over a series of diplomacy, security and economy-related issues at this week's three-day interpellation session at the National Assembly.The question-and-answer session for foreign affairs, unification and security issues is scheduled for Tuesday, while the session regarding the economy will be on Wednesday, followed by education and social issues on Thursday.During the session on diplomacy and security, the opposition bloc will likely bring attention to the recent undetected intrusion of a North Korean fishing boat into South Korean waters.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), however, will attempt to fend off the opposition bloc's demand for a parliamentary probe into the incident by presenting the steps that have already been made to address the issue.Japan's recently-introduced retaliatory trade restrictions will be another contested topic during the session, which is likely to carry over to Wednesday's hearing on the economy.The DP is expected to call for nonpartisan diplomatic efforts to induce Tokyo to retract the restrictions, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Monday accused the DP of using the situation to arouse anti-Japanese sentiment in the country.