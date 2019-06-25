Nuclear Envoys Start Coordination on Denuclearization Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Momentum to resume working-level denuclearization talks with North Korea is accelerating following a surprise meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border on June 30th. With the nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S. scheduled to meet in Berlin this week, analysts are not ruling out the possibility that they may meet with North Korean officials in Europe as well.Celina Yoon has more.Report: Top nuclear envoys from South Korea and the U.S. charged with leading working-level talks with North Korea over its denuclearization will have a meeting in Germany this week.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Brussels on Monday and Tuesday and Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday.He is set to hold talks with South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon, who will be in Berlin from Tuesday to Friday.Their scheduled meeting follows a surprise face-to-face between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un late last month at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas. Trump said shortly afterwards that working-level negotiations would restart within two to three weeks.With Biegun and Lee in Europe, there is speculation they may be engaged in laying the groundwork for such talks and seeking a European venue in which to hold them.When asked about the possibility of Biegun meeting with North Korean officials during his visit to Europe, the U.S. State Department said only that the visit aims to advance shared efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.Washington has not yet given any indication it will settle for a nuclear freeze -- as recently suggested by The New York Times and others -- but there appears to be room for negotiation as Trump may see a breakthrough with North Korea as helping him win re-election next year.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.