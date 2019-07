Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave advisories remain in effect in the central part of the Korean Peninsula as of Monday afternoon.The Korea Meteorological Administration kept the Seoul metropolitan area as well as the Gyeogggi provincial cities of Gwangmyeong, ​Incheon and Ganghwa under the advisory after it was issued Sunday evening.A heat wave advisory is issued in South Korea when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for at least two days in a row.