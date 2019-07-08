Rival Parties Clash at Confirmation Hearing for Prosecutor General Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed on Monday at the confirmation hearing for prosecutor general nominee Yoon Seok-youl.As opposition lawmakers called on Yoon to provide documents related to alleged ethical violations, questioning of the nominee was delayed by an hour and a half.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) demanded that Yoon submit documents related to a 2013 bribery case involving a former National Tax Service(NTS) official. The official, who was acquitted, is the brother of sitting Deputy Minister for Criminal Affairs Yoon Dae-jin.Deputy Minister Yoon and the nominee are known to have a close personal relationship.Ruling Democratic Party lawmakers argued that if the case is a problem, LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn should be called in as a witness since he was the justice minister at that time.Opposition lawmakers also questioned the political neutrality of nominee Yoon's recent meeting with the DP's Institute for Democracy Director Yang Jung-chul, a known confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Yoon clarified it was a personal meeting that took place in February, not in April as reported by the media. He also said that the first time they met in 2015, Yang told him to run in the general elections, but that he refused.